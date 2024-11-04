Qiagen (QGEN) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen (QGEN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. Revenues are expected to be $490.53 million, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Qiagen metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QIAstat-Dx' will reach $24.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- NeuMoDx' stands at $3.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -54.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QuantiFERON' to reach $120.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions' reaching $189.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales by Product Groups- Genomics / NGS' at $54.98 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales by Product Groups- Other' will reach $14.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales by Product Groups- PCR / Nucleic acid amplification' of $70.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales by Product Groups- Sample technologies' should arrive at $161.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- Other' to come in at $40.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Life Sciences' will likely reach $231.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Molecular Diagnostics' will reach $258.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.



Shares of Qiagen have experienced a change of -1.1% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), QGEN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

