Qiagen (QGEN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Qiagen (QGEN) reported $492.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $496.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was -1.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QIAstat-Dx : $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QuantiFERON : $113 million compared to the $117.6 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

: $113 million compared to the $117.6 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- Other : $36 million compared to the $32.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.

: $36 million compared to the $32.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year. Sales by Product Groups- Other : $12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.

: $12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%. Sales by Product Groups- PCR / Nucleic acid amplification : $69 million versus $71.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.

: $69 million versus $71.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change. Sales by Product Groups- Genomics / NGS : $57 million compared to the $54.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

: $57 million compared to the $54.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions : $185 million versus $190.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $185 million versus $190.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Sales by Product Groups- Sample technologies: $170 million versus $165.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

Here is how Qiagen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Qiagen here>>>

Shares of Qiagen have returned -15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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