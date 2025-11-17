Qiagen (QGEN) International Revenue in Focus: Trends and Expectations

Have you assessed how the international operations of Qiagen (QGEN) performed in the quarter ended September 2025? For this diagnostic products maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Our review of QGEN's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $532.58 million, marking an improvement of 6.1% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of QGEN's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Trends in QGEN's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $73 million came from Asia Pacific, Japan and Rest of World during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 13.7%. This represented a surprise of -3.22% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $75.43 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $73 million, or 13.7%, and $75.06 million, or 15%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $173 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 32.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of -0.72% compared to the $174.26 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $179 million (33.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $158.18 million (31.5%) to the total revenue.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen to report $529.17 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter. Asia Pacific, Japan and Rest of World and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to contribute 14.4% (translating to $75.94 million), and 33.9% ($179.48 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $2.08 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 5% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Asia Pacific, Japan and Rest of World and Europe, Middle East and Africa are projected to be 14.1% ($293.21 million), and 33.4% ($693.38 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Wrapping Up

The dependency of Qiagen on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At the moment, Qiagen has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Qiagen's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 8.2%, against an upturn of 1.5% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts Qiagen among its entities, has appreciated by 5.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 10.9% versus the S&P 500's 4.5% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 10% over the same period.

