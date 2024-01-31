QIAGEN (QGEN) Forges Alliance to Advance Microbiome Sciences

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently announced a collaboration with Penn State University, United States, to create a shared research and education facility for fast-developing microbiome sciences. The company will provide instruments and kits for preparing and processing microbial samples for the flagship project at Penn State’s Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences, “One Health Microbiome Center”, to support faculty and students.

The latest development will significantly boost the company’s Life Sciences business area.

Significance of the Collaboration

Microbiome research aims to explore the relationships between microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi and viruses and their hosts. It can help better understand the microbiome’s impact on health, diseases and ecological processes to develop novel diagnostic solutions and therapeutic strategies.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

One of the leading academic research institutions in the field of microbiome research, Penn State is among the top 30 public research universities in the United States, with more than $1.2 billion in annual research expenditures. The first-in-kind partnership is anchored by a shared vision for an interconnection between the health of humans, animals and ecosystems, which will help shape research, education and outreach in the nascent field of the microbiome sciences and potentially accelerate the careers of a new generation of aspiring scientists.

News in Detail

The university-industry partnership will investigate research opportunities that address challenges and research gaps facing the microbiome, which involves research into a community of microorganisms that can be found living together in any given environment, including the human body. In doing so, this new partnership will provide QIAGEN with a site to support the development of the new microbiome solutions.

The facility will also provide vital industry research and training opportunities for next-generation scientists. This includes an internship program for Penn State graduate students at QIAGEN laboratories at the European operational headquarters in Hilden, Germany, helping them prepare for careers in the biotechnology industry. According to the head of QIAGEN’s Life Sciences business, it will also foster relationships with the microbiome research community, enabling to better develop new products for microbiome research based on direct customer feedback.

Among the multiple projects involved in the collaboration, the team will support the worldwide science education program “Discover the Microbes Within! The Wolbachia Project”. This program enables students at the middle and high school levels, as well as those in college, to learn about arthropods and collect scientific data about the bacterial endosymbiont Wolbachia pipientis. This bacterium is often used as a model organism to investigate animal-microbe interactions, genetics, evolution, ecology and human health.

Other Developments in the Life Sciences Business

Earlier in November 2023, QIAGEN expanded its sample technologies portfolio with the introduction of two new products aimed at supporting researchers in managing diverse materials such as bone, tissue and soil samples. The TissueLyser III complements the company’s portfolio of high-throughput instruments, which include QIAcube HT, QIAxcel Connect and QIAsymphony. The new RNeasy PowerMax Soil Pro Kit is specifically designed for challenging soil samples, particularly those rich in PCR inhibitors such as compost, sediment and manure.

The company also launched three new QIAcuity kits to enhance digital PCR applications in biopharma research and food safety, ensuring precise quantification, increased sensitivity and cost efficiency. The QIAcuity Software 2.5 update will help streamline digital PCR analysis with precise run temperature and sample dilution information critical to biotech and pharma reporting and auditing.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global microbiome sequencing services market was valued at $1.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% till 2030.

Price Performance

In the past six months, QGEN shares have dropped 9.8% against the industry’s 2.4% rise.

