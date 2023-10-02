QIAGEN (QGEN) Extends the AI-Powered QCI Interpret Software

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently announced the expansion of its clinical decision support software, QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret (QCI Interpret). The software now includes the AI-enhanced coverage of an extensive range of rare disease genes, advancing its AI capabilities that have been established for more than two decades.

QCI Interpret belongs to the QIAGEN Digital Insights solutions of the company’s Genomics/NGS product group. The latest expansion complements the human-certified content curation of QCI Interpret and enables the complete bibliographical coverage of the clinical exome.

Additional Features in Detail

With more than 3.5 million NGS patient test cases analyzed and interpreted worldwide, QCI Interpret is one of the most widely used and universally respected platforms for efficiently accessing clinical evidence to support confident decision-making in genetic testing. The unique new feature of combining human-certified and AI-derived content not only saves considerable time in the prioritization, assessment and interpretation of clinically relevant variants but also ensures diagnostic labs have access to complete and trusted evidence as they onboard and deploy a larger gene panel.

In addition, an enhanced AI-trained phenotype-driven ranking significantly increases the diagnostic power of exome sequencing by improving the accuracy and efficiency of identifying disease-gene associations. In addition, QCI Interpret users can now filter publications to focus exclusively on phenotype-related references.

The company also made advancements in somatic NGS testing with QCI Interpret for Oncology. This provides new report-revisioning capabilities, streamlined filtering of structural variants and quick identification of disease-relevant clinical literature.

Significance of the News

For more than two decades, QCI Interpret has combined the accuracy and consistency of QIAGEN’s proprietary expert (MD/PhD) curation with the superior efficiency of machine curation (AI-powered) to enable high-confidence variant interpretation and reporting.

As whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing costs continue to decrease, extending the AI capabilities of the company’s QCI Interpret software will help researchers overcome bottlenecks in NGS interpretation. Together with human-curated and AI-derived content, QIAGEN offers its customers the highest quality and most comprehensive clinical NGS reporting solution in the market.

Recent Highlights

With a track record of more than 20 years, the QIAGEN Digital Insight business brings forth bioinformatics products built from best-in-class bioinformatics companies with a deep customer base and market knowledge. In the last reported second quarter of 2023, the business had a tremendous performance, delivering growth above 20% at the constant exchange rate.

QCI Interpret continuously expands its global footprint and is adopted by an increasing number of programs and institutions. Earlier in June 2023, the solution was chosen by the Danish National Genome Center to provide the interpretation of oncology results generated from whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data. The initiative is part of a larger personalized medicine strategy that aims to provide WGS as the standard of care for relevant patient groups throughout Denmark.

Updates From Peers

QGEN’s peer from the biomedical and genetics industry, Cabaletta Bio CABA, recently expanded its collaboration with the privately held, biotechnology company — WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi ATU). As part of the agreement, WuXi ATU will serve as a cell processing manufacturing partner for the planned global clinical development of Cabaletta Bio’s CABA-201 in multiple indications, including potential late-stage clinical trials and commercial readiness activities for CABA-201.

Similar to this, Biorestorative Therapies BRTX recently entered into a supply agreement with the biologic-based cosmetics supplier, Evolutionary Biologics. Under the collaboration, Biorestorative Therapies will leverage its cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room to manufacture tissue-based biologics for Evolutionary Biologics for cosmetic and aesthetic applications.

Another peer, Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO, recently announced the publication of the first peer-reviewed benchmarking study to compare optical genome mapping (OGM) with the current global standard in the molecular analysis of constitutional genetic disorders, chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA). Per Bionano Genomics’ management, this study is especially important for genetic disorders since OGM has a comparatively cost-effective workflow with simple interpretation and analysis.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.