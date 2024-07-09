QIAGEN (QGEN) Expands in NGS and FIGG With New Partnership

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently announced a collaboration with the Snow Molecular Anthropology Lab at the University of Montana in the fields of human identification and forensics.

Under the partnership, Snow Molecular Anthropology Lab will have access to QIAGEN’s MiSeq FGx sequencing system, training, ForenSeq Kintelligence kits and the ForenSeq Kintelligence HT System.

The partnership should help QIAGEN maintain a leading position in the use of next-generation sequencing for forensic applications and human identification.

More on the Partnership

This long-term partnership is aimed at providing forensic services for missing and murdered Indigenous people (MMIP) and unidentified human remains (UHRs) using DNA technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and forensic investigative genetic genealogy (FIGG).

Snow Lab, with the help of both the non-profit group Ohkomi Forensics and the Principal Research Group, will build the first indigenous-owned DNA database with QIAGEN’s ForenSeq Kintelligence HT system to identify the remains of 95 African American individuals unearthed during construction in Sugar Land, TX.

For investors’ note, Ohkomi Forensics is an NGO founded by Haley Omeasoo, a student of the University of Montana and a Blackfeet tribal descendent. It aims to provide forensic services to families affected by the MMIP epidemic, which refers to higher incident rates of violent crimes and disappearances among Indigenous people, particularly women and girls, in North America.

More on the News

QIAGEN’s NGS and FIGG technology used in its MiSeq FGx instrument and ForenSeq Kintelligence workflow can deliver results from severely degraded or contaminated DNA and challenging samples, which are common in forensics. Even when immediate family references are not available, the unique genetic profiles generated with these technologies provide valuable investigative leads. The workflows are designed for easy adoption into the forensic lab to make the FIGG technique readily accessible to solve more cases, bringing closure to affected families.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Market Prospects

Per a Market and Markets report, the global human identification market is valued at $0.8 billion in 2024 and expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the period. The market growth is driven by primary factors, including rising awareness among investigators about DNA profiling in criminology, increasing crime rates and the establishment of forensic laboratories.

Looking at the market potential, the latest collaboration turns out to be in favor of QIAGEN.

Other Notable Developments

In June 2024, QIAGEN made several developments, including the launch of 35 new wet-lab tested digital PCR Microbial DNA Detection Assays for its digital PCR (dPCR) platform QIAcuity, significantly enhancing its offerings in the field of microbial research. Along with this, the company came up with a new digital PCR (dPCR) Custom Assay Design Tool for copy number variation (CNV) analysis for use on its digital PCR platform QIAcuity and several other enhancements in its GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub.

Additionally, QIAGEN’s syndromic test - QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2 received FDA clearance for clinical use. The company is excited about the launch of the device in the United States.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of QGEN have lost 13.4% compared with the industry’s 7.6% decline.

