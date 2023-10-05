QIAGEN (QGEN) Broadens QuantiFERON Line With EBV RUO Assay

QIAGEN QGEN recently unveiled its latest offering, the QuantiFERON-EBV RUO (Research Use Only) assay. This addition to the company’s existing QuantiFERON portfolio of tests marks a significant step forward in its efforts to strengthen its position in the hugely expanding molecular diagnostics space.

This latest EBV Ruo test is expected to facilitate research of cell-mediated immune response to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and its implications in various medical fields.

A Few More Words on EBV and the New Assay

The EBV virus or human herpes virus 4 is claimed to be present in over 90% of the global population and has long been associated with a range of diseases from infectious mononucleosis to EBV-related tumors and tumor-like lesions. For organ transplant recipients, EBV, a significant pathogen, poses a severe threat. More than 80% of post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD) cases in Europe and the United States are linked to EBV.

Additionally, recent studies suggest a potential link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS), a debilitating neurological condition.

The QuantiFERON-EBV RUO assay can play a pivotal role in decoding the complex relationship between EBV and the immune system, potentially revolutionizing patient care in oncology and autoimmune disease treatment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In this regard, QIAGEN noted that T-cells are vital in combatting viral infections and the QuantiFERON-EBV RUO assay focuses on measuring the T-cell response to EBV. This measurement has the potential to personalize immune suppressive treatment in organ transplant patients, assess the risk of EBV-induced diseases and monitor the efficacy of EBV vaccines.

Here's How EBV RUO Assay is Better Off

Unlike traditional tests that detect viral DNA or antibodies, this assay stimulates lymphocytes using CD4+ and CD8+ antigens specific to EBV nuclear antigen proteins. This methodology complements existing diagnostic tools, offering a more comprehensive view of EBV infections.

Expanding the QuantiFERON Portfolio

QIAGEN's QuantiFERON technology has a broad range of products, with tests like QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus and QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 making significant impacts in tuberculosis and COVID-19 diagnostics. The QuantiFERON-EBV RUO assay further strengthens this portfolio, demonstrating QIAGEN's commitment to advancing cell-mediated immune response testing.

QGEN's Recent Updates in Molecular Diagnostics

The molecular diagnostics space is gaining share in theglobal marketwhile catering to the rapidly growing treatment areas of oncology, infectious diseases and immune monitoring. Molecular testing is the most dynamic segment of the global in vitro diagnostics market. QIAGEN offers one of the broadest portfolios of molecular technologies for healthcare. The range of assays for diseases and biomarkers speeds up and simplifies laboratory workflow and standardizes many lab procedures. QIAGEN’s Molecular Diagnostics customers accounted for $1.1 billion of sales in 2022.



In terms of latest development, QIAGEN’s market-leading QuantiFERON latent TB test delivered an outstanding second quarter of 2023, generating 27% CER growth and crossing a significant milestone with quarterly sales rising above $100 million for the first time. The company continues to see healthy conversion trends in tuberculin skin test. Our estimate implies a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2025 for the QuantiFERON latent TB test.



The QIAstat syndromic testing platforms also performed well in the second quarter, with a solid increase in consumable sales for non-COVID applications. The QIAcuity digital PCR system, which continued to benefit from increasing demand in the life science market, recorded significant sales growth in the second quarter. This was driven by both the growing demand for consumables and an ongoing high level of instrument placement.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of QIAGEN have declined 7.8% compared with the industry’s 12.8% plunge.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Quanterix QTRX and Align Technology ALGN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Haemonetics stock has risen 12.5% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have remained constant at $3.82 for 2023 and at $4.07 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 38.16%.

Estimates for Quanterix’s 2023 loss per share have remained constant at 97 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 134.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 5.6%.

QTRX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 30.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 55.56%.

Estimates for Align Technology’s 2023 earnings have moved up from $8.77 to $8.78 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 31.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 16.7%.

ALGN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 9.90%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.