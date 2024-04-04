QIAGEN (QGEN) Boosts Cancer Research Suite With New Launches

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently announced a sequence of new products to augment cancer research further and to enable urine collection and stabilization as a new approach for liquid biopsy. The three new products, coupled with the IVD version of QIAGEN's digital PCR platform QIAcuity, are planned to be released in mid-2024.

The new products are likely to be featured at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in San Diego, California, from Apr 5-10.

Product Details

The first product introduced is QIAcuity dPCR PanCancer Kits. The kits will enable researchers to use QIAGEN's QIAcuity dPCR technique to detect several EGFR and BRAF signature mutations simultaneously and with high sensitivity. The technology has the potential to be adapted to identify other genes associated with cancer risks.

To advance research on how the immune system interacts with cancer, QIAGEN has introduced the QIAseq Targeted RNA-seq Panel for T-cell receptors. With great precision and sensitivity, this library prep kit will expedite research in several areas, including the potential biomarker applications of the T-cell receptor repertoire in cancer and the enhancement of tumor-infiltrating T-cell repertoire knowledge.

Later this year, PreAnalytiX, a joint venture between QIAGEN and BD, will introduce the PAXgene Urine Liquid Biopsy Set. It will bridge existing preanalytical workflow gaps for cell-free DNA in urine (ucfDNA) and offer a simple, non-invasive collection method for liquid biopsy.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Aside from showcasing its digital PCR technology growth from research to the clinical arena, QIAGEN will also highlight the impending debut of the QIAcuity system for IVD testing during the AACR meeting. Along with IVD functionality, the QIAcuityDx system offers a customized assay development environment.

Benefits of New Launches

Per QIAGEN management, the company is thrilled to share its most recent breakthrough in digital PCR, NGS, non-invasive sample collection and DNA stabilization with the research community. This will allow the community to acquire significant insights into cancer.

The new QIAcuity PanCancer kits will improve understanding of EGFR- and BRAF-driven tumors. At the same time, the QIAcuity IVD system, set to emerge this summer, will turn cancer research into clinical applications and precision diagnostics.

The company also stated that its innovative solutions for urine liquid biopsy and targeted RNA-sequencing provide researchers with new efficient tools that could help them discover minimal residual disease, track therapy response, and uncover novel therapeutic targets.

Industry Prospects

Per Grand View Research, the global cancer diagnostics market size was estimated at $107.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.16% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of this industry is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in diagnostics procedures, and rising initiatives undertaken by private and public organizations.

Other Notable Highlights

In January 2024, QIAGEN announced a collaboration with Penn State University, United States, to create a shared research and education facility for fast-developing microbiome sciences. The company will provide instruments and kits for preparing and processing microbial samples for the flagship project at Penn State’s Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences, ‘One Health Microbiome Center,’ to support faculty and students.

Earlier in November 2023, QIAGEN expanded its sample technologies portfolio with the introduction of two new products aimed at supporting researchers in managing diverse materials such as bone, tissue and soil samples. The TissueLyser III complements the company’s portfolio of high-throughput instruments, which include QIAcube HT, QIAxcel Connect and QIAsymphony.

Price Performance

In the past six months, QGEN’s shares have gained 0.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 10.9%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Stryker Corporation SYK, Cencora, Inc. COR and Cardinal Health CAH.

Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.46, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Revenues of $5.8 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stryker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5% for 2025 compared with the S&P 500’s 9.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.1%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

COR has an earnings yield of 5.75% compared with the industry’s 1.85%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.7%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion improved 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

CAH has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

