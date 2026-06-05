Qiagen (QGEN) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Qiagen (QGEN). Shares have added about 12.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Qiagen due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

QIAGEN’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

QIAGEN (QGEN) reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of 54 cents, unchanged at CER. The reported figure declined 2% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring items, such as business integration, acquisition and restructuring-related expenses, purchased intangible amortization expenses and non-cash interest expense charges, among others. On a GAAP basis, EPS in the first quarter was 33 cents compared with 41 cents in the year-ago period.

QIAGEN’s Revenues

Net sales in the first quarter were $492 million, up 2% year over year (down 1% at CER). The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

QIAGEN Updates Outlook for 2026, Sets Q2 View

QIAGEN has updated its full-year 2026 outlook for net sales growth of about 1-2% CER (previously at least 5% CER growth). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.18 billion.

Adjusted EPS is now expected to be at least $2.43 CER (previously at least $2.50 CER). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pegged at $2.45 billion.

For second-quarter 2026, net sales are expected to decline approximately 2% year over year at CER. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $537.9 million.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be at least $0.60 CER. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 61 cents.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Qiagen has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Qiagen has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Qiagen is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, GSK (GSK), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Glaxo reported revenues of $10.28 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.6%. EPS of $1.24 for the same period compares with $1.13 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Glaxo is expected to post earnings of $1.29 per share, indicating a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Glaxo. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.