Qiagen Q4 Profit Increases, Sees Q1, FY26 Profit Below View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $107.83 million or $0.49 per share from $88.32 million or $0.39 per share last year.

QGEN closed Wednesday regular trading session at $51.71, down $0.18 or 0.35%. In after-hours trading, the stock declined further to $50.00, a decrease of $1.71 or 3.31%.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.62 compared to $0.61 in the prior year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $540.42 million from $521.20 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $ 528.49 million for the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects net sales to increase at least 1% CER from $483 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter is expected to be at least $0.54 CER compared to $0.55 in Q1 2025, driven by the announced dilutive impacts of the Parse acquisition and tariffs. Analysts project first-quarter earnings of $0.60 per share.

For 2026, QIAGEN expects net sales growth of at least 5% CER from 2025 driven by the growth pillars contributing about 9% CER growth and combined sales of about $1.64 billion CER. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be at least $2.50 CER compared with $2.38 in 2025. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.65 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.