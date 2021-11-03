BioTech
Qiagen Q3 profit surges on COVID-19 testing demand

Credit: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER

U.S.-German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported a surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand for its coronavirus tests amid a rise in infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported a surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher demand for its coronavirus tests amid a rise in infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Net income rose to $0.57 per share from $0.07 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;)) Keywords: QIAGEN RESULTS/ (URGENT)

