Qiagen Q3 profit down 38% but raises full-year outlook

November 07, 2022 — 04:18 pm EST

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-German biotechnology company Qiagen NV QIA.DE said on Monday that its third-quarter net profit dropped 38%, but it raised its outlook for the full year.

Profit slumped in the quarter to $82 million from $133 million a year ago.

It said it was raising its outlook due to strong results in the first nine months and the outlook for the full year.

It now expects sales of $2.25 billion, up from a previous outlook for at least $2.2 billion.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that California-based diagnostics company Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO.N was in talks to merge with Qiagen.

