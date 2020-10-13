Qiagen Q3 Preliminary Adj. EPS Up 61% At CER

(RTTNews) - Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) reported that preliminary adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 were about $0.58 at constant exchange rates, a 61% increase from adjusted earnings per share of $0.36 in the third quarter of 2019 and at the high end of the outlook for about $0.52-$0.58 at CER.

Net sales for the quarter grew 26% at actual rates, and also rose 26% at constant exchange rates, to $481.3 million from $382.7 million in the same period of 2019, a higher rate than the outlook for the third quarter of 2020 for 16-21% CER sales growth.

The company noted that the better-than-expected results reflect both ongoing significant demand for solutions used in COVID-19 testing, as well as significantly improved customer demand trends in other areas of the portfolio from the second quarter of 2020, with non-COVID 19 product sales declining at a mid-single-digit CER rate compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The company expects currency movements against the U.S. dollar to have a positive impact on results for the third quarter of 2020 of less than one percentage point on net sales at actual rates and less than $0.01 on adjusted earnings per share.

The company will publish its third quarter financial results on November 4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.