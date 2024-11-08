Qiagen price target raised to EUR 46 from EUR 45 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Qiagen (QGEN) to EUR 46 from EUR 45 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
