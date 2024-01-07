Qiagen Plans To Return About $300 Mln To Shareholders Through Synthetic Share Repurchase

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) said that it plans to return up to about $300 million or maximum 273 million euros to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase that combines a direct capital repayment with a reverse stock split. It would also enhance earnings per share through the reduction in outstanding shares.

The synthetic share repurchase will become effective on January 29, 2024, and will be settled in line with market convention in the subsequent days.

