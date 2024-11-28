QIAGEN Plans To Move QIAstat-Dx Operations Within Barcelona Area To New Site

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN (QGEN) announced plans to move its QIAstat-Dx operations within the Barcelona area to a new site in Esplugues de Llobregat. Set to open in early 2026, the new site will cover the entire value chain for the QIAstat-Dx system. The Esplugues de Llobregrat site will enable QIAGEN to advance diagnostic capabilities in infectious diseases and beyond. The site will span 8,000 square meters and include offices, manufacturing lines, clean rooms, laboratories and logistics areas.

QIAGEN noted that it can also build on the local expertise in the QIAstat-Dx technology, which was originally developed by a start-up from Barcelona and acquired by QIAGEN in 2018.

