Qiagen partners with Sophia Genetics on next-generation sequencing kits

March 01, 2023 — 09:24 am EST

March 1 (Reuters) - Qiagen QIA.DE is to collaborate with Sophia Genetics SOPH.O on its next-generation sequencing (NGS) kits, the US-German pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday.

The alliance, part of Qiagen's Qiqseq platform partnership program, aims to increase the compatibility of its NGS kits with third-party digital data-sharing and analytics companies.

"The partnership with Sophia Genetics is planned to be expanded to other areas of analysis," it added.

