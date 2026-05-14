Qiagen N.V. (XTRA:QIA) Price Target Decreased by 12.90% to 39.55

The average one-year price target for Qiagen N.V. (XTRA:QIA) has been revised to 39,55 € / share. This is a decrease of 12.90% from the prior estimate of 45,40 € dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32,80 € to a high of 54,74 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.42% from the latest reported closing price of 27,96 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen N.V.. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 42.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QIA is 0.11%, an increase of 45.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.59% to 73,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 12,148K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,836K shares , representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QIA by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,429K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,106K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 5,602K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QIA by 87.54% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,626K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company.

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