Qiagen NV Shares Close in on 52-Week High - Market Mover

Qiagen NV (QGEN) shares closed today at 1.7% below its 52 week high of $51.30, giving the company a market cap of $11B. The stock is currently up 0.7% year-to-date, up 0.9% over the past 12 months, and up 52.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.1%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 46.3% higher than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.7.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -86.1%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -165.2%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 44.5% higher than the average peer.

