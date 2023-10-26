News & Insights

QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics To Develop Companion Diagnostic Tests In Field Of Cancer

October 26, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN (QGEN) and Myriad Genetics (MYGN) have collaborated to develop companion diagnostic tests in the field of cancer, the companies said in a statement.

Myriad leverages its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited lab platform, assay development expertise and robust commercial infrastructure for clinical sample testing.

QIAGEN will provide Sample to Insight solutions, including sample preparation, its PCR, digital PCR (using the QIAcuity system), QIAseq next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, instruments, as well as the QIAGEN Digital Insights portfolio of bioinformatics.

Additionally, QIAGEN contributes GMP-certified product manufacturing capabilities and globally established commercial channels.

The partnership also capitalizes on the combined FDA and worldwide regulatory expertise of both companies, providing seamless compliance and integration in clinical and companion diagnostic applications.

The companies noted that the initial project focus for the two companies will involve collaborating with pharma partners to develop assays utilizing next-generation sequencing workflows or QIAGEN's digital PCR platform, QIAcuity.

