Qiagen lifts full-year guidance on non-COVID business gains

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - German genetic testing specialist Qiagen QIA.DE on Tuesday lifted its full-year earnings guidance after its business not related to COVID-19 performed better than expected during the second quarter.

Qiagen said in a statement that its adjusted earnings per share would be at least $2.30, excluding the effect of currency, up from a previous outlook of at least $2.14.

It added that second-quarter sales declined 9% to $516 million, which was still better than expected when excluding currency.

Quarterly sales were driven by a currency-adjusted 10% in non-COVID-19 products to $423 million, but sales of COVID-19 products fell 39% to $92 million.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

