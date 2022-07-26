QGEN

Qiagen lifts full-year guidance on non-COVID business gains

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/QIAGEN

German genetic testing specialist Qiagen on Tuesday lifted its full-year earnings guidance after its business not related to COVID-19 performed better than expected during the second quarter.

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - German genetic testing specialist Qiagen QIA.DE on Tuesday lifted its full-year earnings guidance after its business not related to COVID-19 performed better than expected during the second quarter.

Qiagen said in a statement that its adjusted earnings per share would be at least $2.30, excluding the effect of currency, up from a previous outlook of at least $2.14.

It added that second-quarter sales declined 9% to $516 million, which was still better than expected when excluding currency.

Quarterly sales were driven by a currency-adjusted 10% in non-COVID-19 products to $423 million, but sales of COVID-19 products fell 39% to $92 million.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QGEN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters