QIAGEN Launches Primer Panel for NGS of Coronavirus Genome

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently announced the launch of the QIAseq SARS-CoV-2 Primer Panel for next-generation sequencing (“NGS”) of the coronavirus genome (the complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism). An integrated analysis and interpretation workflows for insight into the evolution and spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, were also part of the launch.

With this launch, QIAGEN expands sample technologies, diagnostic tests and instruments, along with research tools offerings, in turn contributing to the global fight against the pandemic.

The QIAseq SARS-CoV-2 Primer Panel is aided by software pipelines that have been customized for SARS-CoV-2 genome analysis using the company’s CLC Genomics Workbench. The tailormade pipelines enable researchers in their genome sequencing work. Further, the company provides a complete Sample to Insight SARS-CoV-2 Whole Genome Sequencing Service, which covers all aspects of the workflow.

With the latest launch, QIAGEN aims at strengthening the NGS portfolio on a global scale.

Significance of the Launch

Per management, the latest solutions are expected to fast-track the research about the prevention and treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic by enabling deeper and complete insights into the composition of the SARS-CoV-2.

Per the medical fraternity, which conducted the first independent study using the new QIAGEN workflows, more research about the virus is required. Hence, a viral genome amplification method like the QIAseq SARS-CoV-2 Primer Panel is best suited for this purpose than other methods.

Industry Prospects

Per a Grand View Research report, the global NGS market was estimated at $9.78 billion in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 11.7% between 2020 and 2027. Factors like advancement in and declining costs of NGS platforms, along with the improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the launch seems to have been timed well.

Other COVID-19-Related Progress of QIAGEN

QIAGEN also offers the QIAseqFastSelect rRNA removal technology for research about the SARS-CoV-2.

Further, since the initial phase of the pandemic, the company has been focused on combatting the same by building the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions for COVID-19 testing. These include ramping up production of viral RNA extraction for use on QIAGEN’s QIAcube, QIAsymphony and EZ1 platforms, as well as third-party instruments. It also built a range of polymerase chain reaction tests on QIAstat-Dx and NeuMoDx systems, and delivered universal NGS solutions for use with any sequencer.

QIAGEN is also scaling up production capacity for reagents sold to other companies for use in their own COVID-19 tests.

In March, the company received the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the latest QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel test for use in diagnosing patients infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 52.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.2% rise and S&P 500’s 17.1% growth.

