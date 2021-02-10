Qiagen is interested in organic growth and acquisitions - CEO

Adds details, context

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Genetic testing specialist Qiagen's QIA.DE Chief Executive Thierry Bernard said the company is interested in organic growth and "bolt-on" acquisitions, when asked about recent merger and acquisition speculation during a results conference call on Wednesday.

Late on Monday, Bloomberg News reported that U.S. diagnostics firm Quidel Corp QDEL.O is looking to make a takeover offer for Qiagen, a move that would follow Thermo Fisher's TMO.N bid from August 2020 that was rejected by shareholders as being underpriced.

"We will continue, obviously, to consider any kind of potential bolt-on acquisitions that could support and strengthen our portfolio. But, as we said, not if it's a game to dilute our activities," Bernard said.

He did not mention the reports on potential negotiations with U.S. diagnostics company Quidel.

Following Bloomberg's report, analysts have said the deal is "unlikely" or "would not make sense" as the companies sell competing products, limiting potential synergies, and the deal would increase Qiagen's dependency on residual COVID-19 testing, which it is trying to avoid.

Qiagen's products include several types of COVID-19 tests that helped the company recover after losses in 2019, but it plans to keep growing sales even after the pandemic by making sure each new coronavirus-related product has other applications as well.

According to Bernard, Qiagen should grow sales of its automated, digital PCR and tuberculosis testing solutions in 2021 as the pandemic helped it bring its products to new markets.

"We have gained potentially one or two years of market growth as regards instrument placement," Bernard said.

Qiagen's Germany-listed shares were up 1.7% by 1530 GMT.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; + 48 58 769 65 61;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.