TMO

Qiagen investor Davidson Kempner ups stake to 8%

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published

Hedge fund Davidson Kempner said on Monday it had raised its stake in takeover target Qiagen to 8% from 7.3% previously, reaffirming its opposition to Thermo Fisher's 11.3 billion euro ($13.3 billion) bid.

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Davidson Kempner said on Monday it had raised its stake in takeover target Qiagen QIA.DE to 8% from 7.3% previously, reaffirming its opposition to Thermo Fisher's TMO.N 11.3 billion euro ($13.3 billion) bid.

"We remain confident in Qiagen's prospects and that the standalone value is attractive over both the short and long term," the investor said.

Thermo Fisher's sweetened 43 euros per share offer was "wholly inadequate" and the target's fair value on a standalone basis was between 48 and 52 euros per share, it added.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Tom Sims)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters