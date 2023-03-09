Markets
QGEN

Qiagen In Deal With Servier To Develop Companion Diagnostic For Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapy Drug

March 09, 2023 — 02:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Qiagen NV (QGEN), a provider of Sample to Insight solutions, announced Thursday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Servier, a global pharmaceutical group.

The deal is to develop a companion diagnostic test for TIBSOVO, an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 or IDH1 inhibitor indicated for the treatment of the blood cancer acute myeloid leukemia or AML.

Under the Master Collaboration Agreement, QIAGEN will develop and validate a real-time in vitro PCR test that can be used to detect IDH1 gene mutations in AML patients in whole blood and bone marrow aspirates.

The company noted that the companion diagnostic will run on the QIAGEN Rotor-Gene Q MDx device, which is widely used by labs worldwide.

QIAGEN's regulatory teams will support clinical validation of the companion diagnostic and its approval in the US, the European Union and Japan.

Jonathan Arnold, Vice President, Head of Partnering for Precision Diagnostics, at QIAGEN, said, "Patients with AML may deteriorate rapidly if not treated quickly so we are pleased to support Servier with a companion diagnostic in their mission to propose innovative treatment for IDH1 mutated AML patients. At the same time, we are further strengthening our role in developing companion diagnostics for the ever-growing number of biomarkers being discovered in onco-hematology."

