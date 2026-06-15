QIAGEN Expands QIAcuity Gene Expression Portfolio to Drive dPCR Use

QIAGEN QGEN recently expanded its QIAcuity digital PCR (dPCR) ecosystem with new gene expression solutions, enhanced multiplexing capabilities, workflow automation and standardized analysis tools. The move is aimed at accelerating the adoption of dPCR across research and biopharma applications as customers increasingly seek higher sensitivity, precision and scalability beyond traditional qPCR technologies.

From an investor's perspective, the latest additions strengthen QIAGEN's position in the fast-growing digital PCR market and expand its reach into gene expression, one of molecular biology's largest application areas. The broader QIAcuity portfolio, combined with automation and cell and gene therapy capabilities, could support higher platform adoption and create new long-term growth opportunities for the company.

Likely Trend of QGEN Stock Following the News

Shares of QGEN have traded flat since the announcement of the news. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 21.7% compared with the industry’s 1.3% decline. The S&P 500 increased 8.1% in the same time frame.

The expansion of the QIAcuity ecosystem is expected to strengthen QIAGEN's long-term growth prospects by broadening the platform's applications across gene expression research, cell and gene therapy quality control and high-throughput biopharma workflows. The launch of new assays, enhanced multiplexing capabilities and workflow automation should drive higher instrument placements, increase recurring consumables demand and deepen customer engagement. As more laboratories transition from qPCR to dPCR technologies, QIAGEN is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the expanding digital PCR market and build a more durable, recurring revenue stream around the QIAcuity franchise.

QGEN currently has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion.



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More on the News

As part of the expansion, QIAGEN plans to launch new QIAcuity Gene Expression Assays later in 2026 to support gene expression analysis across human, mouse and rat research applications. The company also intends to introduce the QIAcuity OneStep High Multiplex Probe PCR Kit, which can analyze up to 12 RNA targets in a single reaction. The offering is expected to help researchers generate richer biological insights while reducing sample consumption, hands-on time and workflow complexity. These solutions complement QIAGEN's GeneGlobe platform, which provides access to more than 10 million predesigned assays and custom assay design capabilities.

QIAGEN is also broadening its Cell and Gene Therapy quality-control portfolio by expanding its residual DNA testing offerings to support additional producer cell systems, including Sf9/Baculovirus, Pichia pastoris, Vero and Mouse. The portfolio further includes the recently launched QIAcuity HEK293 resDNA Sizing Kit, which enables precise measurement of host-cell DNA concentration and fragment size distribution, supporting biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing workflows.

Further, QIAGEN plans to release QIAcuity Software 3.5 later this month, introducing advanced analysis templates and automated reporting capabilities that allow laboratories to define analysis and reporting parameters before a run begins. By automatically applying analysis parameters and generating reports after run completion, the software is expected to improve traceability, consistency and operational efficiency, particularly in larger-scale and regulated environments.

Additionally, through its collaboration with Hamilton, QIAGEN is enabling automated QIAcuity dPCR nanoplate setup and handling workflows, spanning sample preparation, nanoplate filling and sealing. The company noted that QIAcuity has achieved more than 3,200 cumulative placements worldwide, with over 400 customers operating multiple instruments and more than 1,100 scientific publications referencing the platform.

Favorable Industry Prospect for QGEN

Per a report by Precedence Research, the global digital PCR market size was $7.78 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from $8.51 billion in 2026 to approximately $18.72 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.18%.

The market is driven by increasing demand for accurate and reliable nucleic acid testing in areas such as clinical diagnostics, research and development and biopharmaceuticals.

A Recent Development by QGEN

Recently, QIAGEN announced that its QIAstat-Dx Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel has been included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods, expanding the company's molecular diagnostic offerings in Australia. The panel enables the detection of 16 common bacterial, viral and fungal pathogens, including cytomegalovirus and Streptococcus pyogenes, from a single cerebrospinal fluid sample using multiplex PCR technology. Delivering results in about one hour, the test supports rapid and accurate clinical decision-making in acute care settings and becomes the third QIAstat-Dx panel registered in Australia, alongside respiratory and gastrointestinal infection testing solutions.

QGEN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, QGEN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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