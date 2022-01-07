QIAGEN Enters Collaborations That Extend QIAcuity Ecosystem - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Qiagen NV (QGEN, QGENF) has entered a collaboration with Atila BioSystems to provide non-invasive prenatal testing solutions to the company's dPCR franchise. The company also entered a co-exclusive licensing and co-marketing agreement with German life-sciences start-up Actome GmbH which will enable for the first time protein analysis using digital PCR technology. The new collaborations extend the QIAcuity ecosystem, the company's ultrasensitive digital PCR (dPCR) platform.

QIAGEN has also made an undisclosed investment in Actome. The companies will jointly develop assays for protein quantification, which will complement genomic analysis. The partnership with Actome involves a co-marketing agreement and provides QIAGEN with a co-exclusive license for digital PCR applications to use Actome's patented Protein-Interaction-Coupling-Technology on QIAcuity.

