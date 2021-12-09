Qiagen, Denovo To Develop Companion Diagnostic Test For Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treatment

(RTTNews) - Qiagen (QGEN) and Denovo Biopharma said that they have collaborated to develop a blood-based companion diagnostic test to identify patients expressing Denovo Genomic Marker 1 who are likely to respond to Denovo's investigational cancer drug DB102 for treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL, one of the most common lymphoid cancers.

As per the deal, Qiagen will develop a diagnostic assay that can detect the Denovo Genomic Marker 1 (DGM1) in DLBCL patients, a biomarker discovered by Denovo that predicts the responsiveness to DB102.

Also known as enzastaurin, Denovo's drug is a first-in-class investigational small molecule inhibitor of PKC-beta, a protein whose presence has been compellingly linked to DLBCL cases.

Qiagen noted that it will develop a real-time qualitative PCR companion diagnostic for the QIAGEN Rotor-Gene Q MDx instrument and apply for premarket approval (PMA) with the US-based Food and Drug Administration.

