US Markets

Qiagen decides against sale following review, shares fall

Contributors
Roshan Abraham Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published

Genetic testing firm Qiagen NV said on Tuesday it has concluded a review of potential alternatives, including a sale of the company, and determined that continuing to be a stand-alone business is its best option.

Adds background, share Price

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Genetic testing firm Qiagen NV QIA.DE, QGEN.N said on Tuesday it has concluded a review of potential alternatives, including a sale of the company, and determined that continuing to be a stand-alone business is its best option.

The company's U.S.-listed shares slumped 26.4% to $30.48 after the bell.

Qiagen said it got several indications of interest for an acquisition, but has now terminated all discussions saying they were not compelling. (https://bwnews.pr/2ZrrG5d)

The company, with a market capitalization of $9.32 billion as of Tuesday's close, said in November it started reviewing options after receiving several indications of interest for a buyout.

Medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N approached Qiagen about a potential deal, according to media reports in November.

Qiagen Chief Executive Officer Peer Schatz stepped down in October after the company posted preliminary third-quarter sales below estimates.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Roshan.Abraham@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2626 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular