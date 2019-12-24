Qiagen decides against sale following review

US Markets

Genetic testing firm Qiagen NV said on Tuesday it has concluded a review of potential alternatives, including a sale of the company, and determined that continuing to be a stand-alone business is its best option.

Qiagen said it got several indications of interest for an acquisition, but has now terminated all discussions. (https://bwnews.pr/2ZrrG5d)

