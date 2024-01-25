News & Insights

Qiagen Collaborates With Penn State University To Create Research & Educational Facility

January 25, 2024 — 11:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Qiagen (QGEN) announced a collaboration with Penn State University in the United States to create a shared research and education facility for the fast-developing microbiome sciences.

The new partnership will provide Qiagen with a site to support the development of new products as a testing center. It is also designed to provide vital industry research and training opportunities for next-generation scientists.

"This new partnership with Penn State, one of the leading academic research institutions in the field of microbiome research, is anchored by a shared vision for an interconnection between the health of humans, animals and ecosystems. It will help shape research, education and outreach in the young field of the microbiome sciences, and hopefully accelerate the careers of a new generation of scientists interested in this field," said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Business Area at QIAGEN. "Additionally, it will foster relationships with the microbiome research community and enable us to better develop new products for microbiome research based on direct customer feedback."

