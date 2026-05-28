QIAGEN Business Breakdown and Growth Drivers for 2026

QIAGEN QGEN has built a broad assay and biomarker portfolio that spans pre-analytical sample preparation and molecular diagnostics. That mix gives the company multiple shots on goal across clinical testing and life science workflows, even as spending patterns remain choppy.

The near-term setup is not uniform across end markets, but QIAGEN has shown it can protect profitability while continuing to fund targeted growth initiatives. Its Zacks Rank is #3 (Hold).

In the past year, QIAGEN’s shares have plunged roughly 23.7% against the industry’s growth of 18.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QGEN’s Portfolio Maps to Multiple Testing Growth Areas

QIAGEN positions itself as a provider of technologies for the separation, purification, and handling of DNA and RNA, with offerings that start at sample collection and preparation and extend into molecular diagnostics. The company has developed a portfolio of more than 500 proprietary consumable products, alongside automated solutions designed to support standardized workflows.

The strategic thread running through the portfolio is breadth of content, then expansion of that content over time. Management continues to emphasize expanding test menus and improving automation-driven workflows to keep platforms relevant as labs seek faster and more repeatable processes.

The company has also highlighted collaborations and commercial partnerships as a way to broaden distribution and accelerate assay development, particularly in companion diagnostics, where adopted content can translate into recurring consumables once testing becomes standardized.

QIAGEN’s Revenue Mix Shows Where Demand Is Concentrated

QIAGEN organizes its business into two main product buckets. Consumables and related revenues include consumable kits, bioinformatics solutions, royalties, co-development milestone payments, and services. Instruments and related services include instruments, services, and contracts.

Within that structure, the 2024 portfolio-area mix shows where demand is concentrated. Diagnostic Solutions represented 37.9% of sales, Sample Technologies 32.5%, PCR and Nucleic Acid Amplification 15.2%, Genomics and Next-Generation Sequencing 11.8%, and Other 2.7%.

Each portfolio area bundles distinct platforms and use cases. Diagnostic Solutions includes molecular testing platforms and consumables such as QuantiFERON, QIAstat-Dx, and NeuMoDx, alongside Precision Diagnostics. Sample Technologies covers consumables and instruments used in sample collection, stabilization, storage, purification, and quality control. PCR and Nucleic Acid Amplification includes research and applied polymerase chain reaction solutions and components, including QIAcuity. Genomics and Next-Generation Sequencing includes universal next-generation sequencing solutions and the full QIAGEN Digital Insights portfolio.

Estimates for QGEN Heading South

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QIAGEN’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 4.1% and 2.5%, respectively. The bottom-line estimates have moved southward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QIAGEN’s 2026–2027 Growth View and What It Implies

The Zacks model points to steady growth, even if the path is not linear. QIAGEN’s revenues are modeled to deliver a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% through 2027. Diagnostic Solutions is expected to grow 1.9% year over year in 2026, while Genomics and Next-Generation Sequencing is expected to grow 3.3% in 2026.

Operationally, the levers behind that outlook tie back to content and workflow. QIAGEN continues to invest in research and development to expand menus and improve throughput across core platforms, including new gastrointestinal panel clearances on the QIAstat-Dx Rise system and continued advancement of additional panels. Management has also pointed to sample preparation automation, including rollout activity for new Connect systems, and expects new launches to contribute about two percentage points of sales growth in the second half of 2026.

QGEN’s Key Watch Items Investors Should Track

A primary checkpoint is whether second-half 2026 delivers the expected acceleration to roughly 4% sales growth at constant exchange rates, supported by new product launches, sequential improvement in QuantiFERON, and contributions from Parse as it tracks toward a 2026 sales target of $40 million.

Investors should also monitor traction from new launches, including the new Connect systems, and whether added platform content keeps translating into higher utilization and consumables pull-through as labs consolidate testing onto scalable workflows.

Finally, the external environment matters. Management has cited tariffs and currency movements as headwinds that pressured profitability in the first quarter, and it reduced the full-year 2026 outlook to roughly 1% to 2% growth at constant exchange rates amid softer immigration testing volumes and continued caution from U.S. Life Sciences customers. Competitive intensity remains high across the company’s markets, with peers in the same industry group including Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO and Illumina ILMN, which can raise the bar for winning budgeted placements when customers stay cautious.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.