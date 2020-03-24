Qiagen begins shipping coronavirus diagnostic tests to United States

March 24 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV QIA.DE said on Tuesday it has begun shipping its diagnostic test for COVID-19 to the United States.

This comes under a new policy laid out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month to help accelerate the availability of coronavirus diagnostic tests, developed by laboratories and commercial manufacturers during a public health emergency.

The company intends to submit an application for the related Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA this week, Qiagen said.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

