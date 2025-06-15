Markets
QIAGEN And Incyte Partner To Create New Test For Rare Blood Cancers

June 15, 2025 — 06:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) and Incyte (INCY) announced a collaboration to develop a new diagnostic panel that will support Incyte's experimental therapies for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of rare blood cancers. This includes Incyte's monoclonal antibody, INCA033989, which targets mutant calreticulin (mutCALR) and is being developed for myelofibrosis (MF) and essential thrombocythemia (ET).

As per the terms of the Master Collaboration Agreement with Incyte, QIAGEN will develop a multimodal panel using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology for detecting clinically relevant gene alterations in hematological malignancies.

The panel will be validated using the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and the Illumina NextSeq 550Dx platform as part of QIAGEN's partnership with Illumina (ILMN) to leverage its NGS diagnostic platforms for patient testing by laboratories worldwide. QIAGEN will support regulatory submission processes and market access activities across the United States, European Union and Asia-Pacific regions.

