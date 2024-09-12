News & Insights

QIAGEN And Bio-Manguinhos Expand Collaboration To Enhance Malaria And Dengue Detection In Brazil

September 12, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN (QGEN) has expanded its strategic partnership with Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz, a leading provider of vaccines and diagnostics to the Brazilian Ministry of Health. Since their initial collaboration in 2009, which provided reagents and instruments for testing HIV and hepatitis C, the partnership has now grown to include an advanced PCR-based molecular screening platform. The new capability will enable Bio-Manguinhos to detect malaria, alongside HIV, hepatitis B, and C viruses—an enhancement not previously available in Brazil's blood donation program.

Additionally, the expanded partnership will support epidemiological surveillance of Brazil's ongoing dengue epidemic by providing dengue molecular kits developed with unique chemistry from QIAGEN and Bio-Manguinhos.

QIAGEN noted that it will deliver essential molecular biology technologies, tailored solutions, and comprehensive training to bolster Brazil's public health efforts.

