QIA to invest $1 bln in India's Reliance Retail Ventures

August 23, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority will invest 82.78 billion rupees ($1 billion) in Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of India's Reliance Industries RELI.NS, at a pre-money equity value of 8.28 trillion rupees, the companies said on Wednesday.

Reliance Retail Ventures has previously raised about 472.65 billion rupees from various global investors, it said.

Reliance Retail, a unit of Reliance Retail Ventures, was recently valued at $92 billion to $96 billion by two global consultants, a move that could signal an eventual initial public offering of the company.

Reliance Retail is India's largest retailer and has been partnering with a slew of global brands to launch and expand their presence in India. ($1 = 82.7305 Indian rupees)

