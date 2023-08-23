News & Insights

QIA to invest $1 bln in India's Reliance Retail Ventures

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

August 23, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority will invest 82.78 billion rupees ($1 billion) in Reliance Industries' RELI.NS retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures, at a pre-money equity value of 8.28 trillion rupees, the companies said on Wednesday. ($1 = 82.7305 Indian rupees)

