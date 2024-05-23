News & Insights

Stocks

QI Materials Secures Funding for Energy Projects

May 23, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (TSE:QIMC) has released an update.

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. successfully completed a fully subscribed private placement, raising $525,000 by issuing 17.5 million units at $0.03 each, with proceeds aimed at advancing their hydrogen and helium projects and for general capital. Each unit includes a share and a purchase warrant, with additional finder warrants issued as part of the deal. The funds will further the company’s commitment to sustainable energy and support its exploration endeavors.

