QI Materials Secures Funding for Energy Projects

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. successfully completed a fully subscribed private placement, raising $525,000 by issuing 17.5 million units at $0.03 each, with proceeds aimed at advancing their hydrogen and helium projects and for general capital. Each unit includes a share and a purchase warrant, with additional finder warrants issued as part of the deal. The funds will further the company’s commitment to sustainable energy and support its exploration endeavors.

