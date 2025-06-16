QGEN Stock Rises in After Market Following Partnership With Incyte

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently announced a new global collaboration with Incyte INCY. The partnership enhances QIAGEN’s onco-hematology diagnostics pipeline and supports Incyte’s extensive portfolio in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), including monoclonal antibody INCA033989.

QGEN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement yesterday, shares of QIAGEN moved up 0.1% to $47.17 in the pre-market trading session today.

As part of QIAGEN’s long-term business strategy, it has forged strategic alliances as well as marketing and distribution arrangements with academic, corporate and other partners to support the development, commercialization, and distribution of existing and potential products. As a result, we expect the latest partnership to positively boost the market sentiment toward QGEN stock.

QIAGEN has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5% compares favorably to the industry average of -29.4%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

More on QIAGEN’s Collaboration With Incyte

Under the terms of the Master Collaboration Agreement with Incyte, QIAGEN will develop a multimodal panel using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology for detecting clinically relevant gene alterations in hematological malignancies. Further, the panel will be validated on Illumina NextSeq 550Dx platform for use with whole blood samples. QIAGEN will support regulatory submission processes and market access activities across the United States, European Union, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Importance of the Collaboration

Myeloproliferative neoplasms are a group of diseases representing about 40% of hematological malignancies, characterized by chronic accumulation of different mature blood cell types in the blood. Identifying genomic aberrations in clinically relevant biomarkers like calreticulin (CALR) is shown to be key, especially in MPNs. Companion diagnostic identifies key disease-causing mutations in patients with MPNs, with an initial focus on mutant CALR, the second most common driver of MPNs.

Together with Incyte, QIAGEN is building a multimodal companion diagnostic using a powerful technology like NGS to facilitate highly accurate testing for several blood cancer genes at once. This new partnership strengthens QIAGEN’s role in offering companion diagnostics for the growing number of biomarkers being discovered in onco-hematology and maximizing the clinical utility of the diagnostic for payor and patient benefit.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another Strategic Alliance by QIAGEN

Last month, QIAGEN inked a new commercial partnership and co-marketing agreement with ID Solutions, a French provider of high-quality dPCR assays and customized molecular testing solutions for oncology and other disease areas, to expand the availability of dPCR assays for oncology research applications.

Industry Prospects Favor QGEN

Per a MarketsandMarkets report, the global hemato-oncology testing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during 2022-2027. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing number of hematologic cancer patients, as these patients require regular monitoring and diagnostic testing during treatment.

QGEN Stock Price Performance

In the past year, QGEN shares have risen 4.7% against the industry’s 12.7% decline.

