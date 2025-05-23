QGEN Stock Might Gain Following New Partnership With ID Solutions

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently entered into a commercial partnership and co-marketing agreement with ID Solutions, a French provider of high-quality digital PCR (dPCR) assays, to expand the availability of dPCR assays for oncology research applications.

The latest partnership is likely to expand QIAGEN’s position in oncology-focused digital PCR assays, advancing QIAcuity as the platform of choice for cancer research.

QGEN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of QIAGEN remained unchanged at $42.32 yesterday.

QIAGEN’s long-term business strategy involves entering into strategic alliances as well as making marketing and distribution arrangements with academic, corporate and other partners relating to the development, commercialization, marketing and distribution of certain of their existing and potential products. In line with this, QIAGEN’s partnership with McGill University is aimed at enhancing its position in North America’s $1.8 billion microbiome research market.

Additionally, the company announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to support the development of a QIAstat-Dx in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) to detect APOE genotypes, which can play a key role in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. As a result, we expect the new partnership with ID Solutions to positively boost the market sentiment toward QGEN stock.

QIAGEN has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5.5% compares favorably to the industry’s -33.5%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.93%.

Details on QIAGEN’s Latest Partnership

Under the agreement, ID Solutions will manufacture and supply dPCR assays for non-clinical research use on QIAGEN’s QIAcuity platforms. These assays are optimized to simultaneously detect multiple mutations in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from plasma and genomic DNA (gDNA) from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue. QIAGEN will commercialize these kits starting with Europe, with the potential for future expansion into other regions.

Importance of QIAGEN’s New Partnership With ID Solutions

The agreement supports QIAGEN’s strategic focus on accelerating the adoption of the QIAcuity dPCR platform in oncology research. The new assays will expand QIAGEN’s portfolio and complement the existing PanCancer Kits for detecting multiple hallmark mutations in DNA.

The combination of QIAGEN’s global reach and automation expertise with the assay development and manufacturing capabilities of ID Solutions will strengthen QIAGEN’s position in oncology research.

For customers, this partnership translates into streamlined access to ready-to-use assays optimized for QIAcuity in non-clinical oncology research, expanding beyond the current menu, enabling results in less than a day and meeting the growing demand for deeper molecular insights.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects Favor QGEN

Per the report from Research and Markets, the global digital PCR market was valued at $678.1 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.35 billion by 2034, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.75% during 2024-2034. The market has been experiencing significant growth, primarily fueled by the rising adoption of personalized medicine to screen and diagnose genetic disorders. Additionally, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the demand for dPCR.

Another Development by QGEN

Earlier this month, QIAGEN signed a definitive agreement to acquire Genoox, a provider of AI-powered software that enables clinical labs to scale and accelerate the processing of complex genetic tests. The acquisition adds Franklin — Genoox’s flagship cloud-based community platform — to the QIAGEN Digital Insights (“QDI”) portfolio. It further strengthens QIAGEN’s leadership in genetic interpretation for clinical genomics applications.

QGEN’s Price Performance

In the past year, QGEN’s shares have lost 5.9% compared with the industry’s 17.5% decline.

QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AngioDynamics ANGO, STERIS STE and DexCom DXCM.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 23.7% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 70.85%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.

STERIS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.8% for 2025.

STE’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 0.61%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.

DexCom, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 23.2% for 2025. Its earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 0.47%.

DXCM’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

STERIS plc (STE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.