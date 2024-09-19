QGEN Stock Likely to Gain From Newly Launched Assays for QIAcuity

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently announced the launch of 100 new assays for its digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) platform — QIAcuity. The assays will be used to study cancer, inherited genetic disorders, infectious disease surveillance, and food and environmental monitoring. These are available through QIAGEN’s comprehensive GeneGlobe platform.

The latest launch will be an addition to the company’s PCR product portfolio.

QGEN’s Likely Stock Trend Following the News

Shares of QGEN were up 0.04% in pre-market trading today following the news. With the company gaining a high level of synergies from its continuous test menu expansion, we expect market sentiment to remain positive around this development.

Meanwhile, QGEN currently has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion. In the last reported quarter, QGEN delivered an earnings surprise of 5.77%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.64%.

More on QIAGEN’s Newly Launched Assays

These assays include dPCR LNA (locked nucleic acid) Mutation, dPCR CNV (copy number variation) Probe Assays and dPCR Microbial DNA Detection Assays. dPCR LNA and dPCR CNV are designed to investigate cancer-relevant mutations and CNVs. dPCR Microbial DNA Detection Assays are designed to target critical pathogens responsible for various infectious and tropical diseases, sexually transmitted and urinary tract infections, as well as genes associated with antibiotic resistance.

The portfolio is also being expanded to detect animal diseases and plant pathogens affecting crops.

QIAGEN’s Business Advancements

QIAGEN has launched more than 130 new assays year to date, exceeding its 2024 target and adding to the existing total of more than 2,300 validated assays.

The company’s QIAcuity platform is acting as a valuable tool for a broad range of applications requiring accurate and sensitive detection of genetic targets. QIAGEN expects to expand QIAcuity into clinical and biopharma applications as well as new areas of life sciences research.

QGEN is planning to expand its dPCR portfolio into clinical testing with an in-vitro diagnostic version of QIAcuity launch in the second half of 2024. The company is also partnering with pharma companies to develop companion diagnostics on QIAcuity, leveraging the platform’s sensitivity and accuracy for disease monitoring.

Other Recent Developments by QIAGEN

Earlier this month, the company entered into a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to support the development of a QIAstat-Dx in-vitro diagnostic panel. The QIAstat-Dx panel will be used to detect apolipoprotein E (APOE) genotypes.

Last month, QIGEN expanded its Master Collaboration Agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics for the latter’s future therapies targeting chronic diseases. QIAGEN will develop and validate a genotyping assay using its QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing platform.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects Favor QIAGEN

Per a Precedence Research report, the global digital PCR market was valued at $7.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $17.33 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.3% during the period.

A key factor driving market growth is the increasing demand for accurate and reliable nucleic acid testing in areas such as clinical diagnostics, research and development, and biopharmaceuticals. Additionally, the emergence of new technologies and advancements in the field of genomics are expected to fuel market growth.

QGEN’s Price Performance

In the past year, shares of QGEN have risen 10.4% compared with the industry’s 0.3% growth.

QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

QGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are TransMedics Group TMDX, AxoGen AXGN and OrthoPediatrics KIDS. While TransMedics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, AxoGen and OrthoPediatrics carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up 2.5% to $1.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have soared 171.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.8% growth. TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for AxoGen’s 2024 loss per share have remained constant at 1 cent in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 180% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.8% growth. AXGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 96.5%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 200%

Estimates for 2024 OrthoPediatrics’ loss per share have declined to 92 cents from 96 cents in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of KIDS have lost 9.2% against the industry’s 18.8% growth. In the last reported quarter, KIDS delivered an earnings surprise of 25.81%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.81%.

