QGEN Stock Gains From CE-IVDR Certification for QIAstat-Dx Portfolio

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently achieved CE-IVDR certification for its full portfolio of QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing systems and panels, including an expanded Meningitis/Encephalitis (ME) Panel for the diagnosis of central nervous system (CNS) infections.

The latest development is expected to bolster the company’s Molecular Diagnostics business.

QGEN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of QIAGEN edged up 0.1% to finish the session at $46.06 last Thursday. QIAGEN stands to benefit from one of the broadest molecular portfolios in clinical healthcare. The latest development marks a major advancement in the company’s commitment to the highest-quality diagnostics. Henceforth, we expect the positive momentum of QGEN stock to continue, driven by this news.

QIAGEN has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5% compares favorably to the industry average of -22.8%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.49%.

About QGEN’s Expanded QIAstat-Dx ME Panel

The expanded CE-IVDR certified QIAstat-Dx ME Panel provides the broadest coverage available for CNS infections with 16 clinically relevant targets. These include cytomegalovirus (CMV) and Streptococcus pyogenes. The inclusion of CMV further aligns the panel with current clinical needs, while S. pyogenes detection, exclusive to QIAstat-Dx, addresses an increasingly important and often overlooked pathogen in meningitis cases.

The launch of this enhanced panel is expected in September 2025.

About QGEN’s QIAstat-Dx

QIAstat-Dx can deliver fast and comprehensive results in about an hour, empowering clinicians to make early and accurate treatment decisions. It provides unique advantages for clinicians and laboratories, including exclusive, medically valuable targets and the market’s easiest workflow. The simple process requires no reagent preparation and minimal hands-on time, helping reduce the risk of contamination, especially when working with limited-volume samples that need to be collected invasively, such as cerebrospinal fluid.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Advancement of QGEN’s QIAstat-Dx

QIAstat-Dx solutions, available in over 100 countries, including the United States and throughout Europe, play a critical role in disease diagnosis worldwide. In 2024, more than 4,600 QIAstat-Dx systems had been installed globally.

The widely used QIAstat-Dx system is available in two formats — the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer version that brings together up to four Analytical Modules into one integrated system, and the QIAstat-Dx Rise higher-capacity version that provides comprehensive testing for up to 160 tests per day using eight Analytical Modules.

Industry Prospects Favor QGEN

Per a Grand View Research report, the global central nervous system therapeutics market size is projected to reach $254.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030. The rising aging population and the growing awareness surrounding mental health issues play a pivotal role in shaping the CNS therapeutics landscape.

Latest Updates Within QGEN

Earlier this month, the company launched QIAstat-Dx Rise — a version of the QIAstat-Dx automated syndromic testing system that offers enhanced throughput with the easiest workflow available to customers worldwide.

QGEN Stock Price Performance

In the past year, QGEN shares have decreased 5.4% compared with the industry’s 13.8% decline.

QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Envista NVST. While Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Phibro and Envista carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have jumped 18.9% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 5.2% to $5.24 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share have climbed 5 cents to $2.35 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 76.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.4% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.9%.

Estimates for Envista’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 7.6% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 16.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth. Its earnings yield of 5.4% has also outpaced the industry’s -0.9%. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.