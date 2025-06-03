QGEN Stock to Gain From Expanding Oncology Portfolio via New Alliances

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN announced the expansion of its oncology diagnostics portfolio with two strategic partnerships. The new collaborations with Tracer Biotechnologies and Foresight Diagnostics are set to advance the use of minimal residual disease (MRD) testing in clinical trials to support pharma co-development projects for companion diagnostics (CDx).

MRD testing is becoming a cornerstone of oncology by enabling early detection of cancer recurrence and guiding timely adjustments to therapy from a blood sample. The latest partnerships support the growing demand for decentralized, non-invasive tools that advance precision medicine and help deliver more personalized care.

QGEN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the announcement yesterday, shares of QIAGEN ended the session at $44.90, down 0.5% from the previous close. On a promising note, the company’s MRD portfolio spans sample technologies and testing platforms that support workflows from sample to insight. These new partnerships represent an important step in strengthening QIAGEN’s leadership in oncology by aiming to bring innovative MRD technologies into clinical practice. The focus is on enhancing scalable, cost-effective solutions based on the QIAcuity digital PCR (dPCR) system, enabling laboratories and healthcare providers worldwide to use MRD insights for guiding personalized treatment decisions for cancer patients. As a result, we expect the developments to positively boost the market sentiment toward QGEN stock.

QIAGEN has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5.2% compares favorably to the industry average of -32.1% yield. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Significance of QIAGEN’s New Collaborations

Tracer Biotechnologies, a developer of blood-based molecular diagnostics for cancer, is working with QIAGEN to create CDx for MRD testing in solid tumors. These assays, intended for QIAGEN’s QIAcuity dPCR platform, enable the use of minimally invasive blood samples to monitor residual disease with high sensitivity. The approach offers a cost-efficient and quick way to support decentralized implementation in clinical laboratories with results comparable to those generated using next-generation sequencing technologies.



Foresight Diagnostics is a pioneering cancer diagnostics company focused on developing ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy tests for MRD detection. Together with QIAGEN, both are creating a kit-based version of the Foresight CLARITY assay — a circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-based NGS test for certain types of lymphoma. Transitioning the assay from a CLIA central laboratory service to an in-lab kit is designed to allow for broader clinical access and support pharmaceutical-sponsored trials with companion diagnostic applications.

Industry Prospects Favor QIAGEN

Per a research report, the global cancer diagnostics market was valued at $109.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.1% through 2030. The growing prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in diagnostics procedures and rising initiatives undertaken by private & public organizations are fueling the market’s growth.

More Updates From QGEN

Last month, QIAGEN announced a new commercial partnership and co-marketing agreement with ID Solutions — a French provider of high-quality dPCR assays and customized molecular testing solutions for oncology and other disease areas — to expand the availability of dPCR assays for oncology research applications.

QGEN Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, QGEN shares have dropped 0.3% compared with the industry’s 11.7% decline.

QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

