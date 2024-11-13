QGEN Collaborates With McGill University Centre: Stock to Gain?

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently collaborated with the McGill University Centre for Microbiome Research to support microbiome research activities and outcomes. The three-year partnership will further advance microbiome sciences and focus on key areas such as DNA extraction from low microbial biomass samples and anaerobic culturing protocols.

The latest partnership aims to strengthen QIAGEN’s microbiome research efforts while supporting innovation at the McGill Centre.

QGEN Stock’s Trend Following the News

Subsequent to the news, the share price of QGEN remained unchanged at $43.23 in after-market trading yesterday. The company is gaining synergies from its collaboration in the microbiome research space. Earlier this year, QGEN partnered with Penn State University in the United States to create a shared research and education facility for the fast-developing microbiome sciences. Henceforth, we expect the latest partnership with McGill Centre to motivate market sentiment in favor of QGEN in the coming days.

QIAGEN currently has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.6% in the trailing four quarters.

Details of the Collaboration

The company will support the McGill Centre with reagents for research across a variety of microbiology and genomic processing workflows and contribute to joint research projects, which will demonstrate the suitability of QIAGEN products for microbiome science. The collaboration will also enable the McGill Centre to train the next generation of scientists better and make microbiome research accessible to a wider range of scientific domains.

QIAGEN products will be used in the McGill Centre's experimental platforms. The centre will also function as a beta-testing site for developing new QIAGEN products for microbiome applications, and refining and optimizing these for broader applications in the scientific community.

The center aims to integrate and synergize microbiome research activities by offering services through two distinct yet complementary experimental platforms — Gnotobiotic Animal Research and Microbial Services.

Significance of QIAGEN’s Collaboration

Microbiome research aims to explore the relationships between microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi and viruses, and their hosts. It can help better understand the microbiome’s impact on health, disease, and microbial ecological processes to develop novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

The latest collaboration is expected to strengthen QIAGEN’s presence in microbiome research space across North America, which represents a $1.8 billion market. It will also help gain a deeper understanding of the needs of the scientific community for studying the function of vast microbial ecosystems. The collaboration aims to enhance QIAGEN’s ability to develop new microbiome solutions based on customer feedback and support the scientific community in uncovering new insights into the microbiome’s impact on health and disease.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects Favor QIAGEN

According to a Research Nester report, the human microbiome market is projected to grow by more than $117.3 billion by 2037, experiencing a compound annual growth rate of 32.2% during 2024-2037. Key factors influencing the market growth include rising cases of lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and increasing investment in biological drug development across the globe.

QIAGEN’s Recent Development

QIAGEN recently achieved FDA clearance for its QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel Mini test for clinical use. This is the second QIAstat-Dx respiratory panel to receive a U.S. regulatory nod this year.

QGEN Stock Price Performance

Year to date, QGEN’s shares have risen 6% compared with the industry’s 10.7% growth.

QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Buy).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, Globus Medical GMED and ResMed RMD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have surged 58.3% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings per share (EPS) have jumped 2.5% to $2.46 for 2024 and 0.4% to $2.72 for 2025 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 8.3%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Estimates for Globus Medical’s 2024 EPS have remained constant at $2.84 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 61% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 24.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 12.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2025 EPS have risen 2.2% to $9.22 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 58.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 29.2% growth. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.4%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.