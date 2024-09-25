QFIN vs. VNT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Technology Services stocks are likely familiar with Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) and Vontier Corporation (VNT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Qifu Technology, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Vontier Corporation has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that QFIN is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

QFIN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.58, while VNT has a forward P/E of 11.55. We also note that QFIN has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VNT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46.

Another notable valuation metric for QFIN is its P/B ratio of 1.43. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, VNT has a P/B of 4.99.

Based on these metrics and many more, QFIN holds a Value grade of A, while VNT has a Value grade of C.

QFIN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than VNT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that QFIN is the superior option right now.

