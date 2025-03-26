QFIN or SPXC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) or SPX Technologies (SPXC). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Qifu Technology, Inc. and SPX Technologies are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

QFIN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.53, while SPXC has a forward P/E of 22.67. We also note that QFIN has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SPXC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26.

Another notable valuation metric for QFIN is its P/B ratio of 2.10. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SPXC has a P/B of 4.67.

Based on these metrics and many more, QFIN holds a Value grade of A, while SPXC has a Value grade of C.

Both QFIN and SPXC are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that QFIN is the superior value option right now.

