QFIN Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 17, before market open.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 12.4%.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Qifu Technology’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is $2.5 billion, indicating 3.1% year-over-year growth. Strong contributions from Intelligence Credit Engine and other value-added services are likely to have driven the top line.

We anticipate QFIN’s solid business foundation to have provided a margin of safety to pursue growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Qifu Technology’s platform approach is likely to have boosted the top line as it creates value for both users and financial institutions, expanding business reach and strengthening operational resilience.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.71 per share, suggesting a 55.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The improvement is expected to have been led by better asset quality and operational efficiency, coupled with a favorable mix change in the recent quarters.

What Our Model Says About QFIN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Qifu Technology this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

QFIN currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

TransUnion TRU reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 63 cents from non-recurring items) of 97 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 1% and increased 21.3% year over year. Total revenues of $1 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 8.7% and increased marginally from the year-ago quarter.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results.

WCN’s adjusted earnings (excluding $1.92 from non-recurring items) of $1.16 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% but increased 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and grew 11% from the year-ago quarter.

Republic Services, Inc. RSG reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results.

RSG’s earnings per share of $1.58 (excluding 5 cents from non-recurring items) outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3% and grew 12.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4 billion missed the consensus mark by a slight margin but increased 5.6% year over year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.