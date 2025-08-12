QFIN Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters. It delivered an earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Qifu Technology’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $641.8 million, implying 12.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We expect the embedded finance business to have improved on the back of rising new credit line users from embedded finance channels and increasing loan volume from these channels. QFIN is reliant on AI-led technology to enhance user profiling, leading us to expect strengthened user acquisitions in second-quarter 2025. This is likely to have certainly increased the conversion rate of new credit line users to new borrowers.

Surge in on-balance sheet loans and lower early repayment discounts are anticipated to have enhanced QFIN’s credit-driver services. Platform services are expected to have benefited from strong contributions from Intelligence Credit Engine and other value-added services.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.79 per share, implying 46.7% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About QFIN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Qifu Technology this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

QFIN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Corpay, Inc.’s CPAY second-quarter 2025 earnings per share met the consensus mark, while revenues beat the same.

CPAY’s earnings per share of $5.13 met the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 12.8% year over year. The total revenues of $1.1 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results.

CLH’s earnings of $2.36 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% but decreased 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2% and decreased marginally on a year-over-year basis.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.