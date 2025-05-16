QFIN Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 16, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 14.5%.

QFIN’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s revenues is pegged at $615 million, hinting at a 7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is likely to have increased due to higher demand for loan products facilitated by China’s special action plan to boost consumption.

The company’s effective risk management practices are anticipated to have expanded the loan and reduced delinquency rates. This is likely to have significantly lowered losses and promoted a healthier revenue stream from interest and fees.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.72 per share, indicating a 68.6% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. QFIN’s AI strategy is expected to have optimized marketing costs. With an increase in user and volume growth supported by favorable macros, efficient ad placements will certainly lower customer acquisition costs, thereby boosting profitability.

What Our Model Says About QFIN

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for QFIN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Qifu Technology has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Verisk VRSK has reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings were $1.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and increasing 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Total revenues of $753 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM ABM posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ABM’s EPS (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) was 87 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5% and gained 1.2% year over year. Total revenues of $2.1 billion surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin and increased 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

