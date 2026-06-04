QEP Stock Slips Post Fiscal 2026 Earnings Amid Sales Dip

Shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. QEPC have lost 2.8% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 Index’s 0.8% decline over the same period. Over the past month, however, QEPC shares gained 6.4%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 3.2% rise.

QEP’s Earnings Snapshot

QEP reported fiscal 2026 net sales of $233.7 million, down 4.1% from $243.8 million in fiscal 2025. Net income declined 2.9% to $15.8 million from $16.3 million, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) slipped 0.8% to $4.90 from $4.94 a year earlier. Net income from continuing operations fell 6.1% to $14.8 million from $15.7 million, and diluted EPS from continuing operations decreased 3.9% to $4.59 from $4.78.

QEPC now operates as a single reporting segment following the divestiture of most foreign operations, and therefore did not provide segment-level performance data.

QEPC’s Sales and Profitability Trends

The decline in revenue reflected continued softness in home-improvement spending, which management attributed to elevated interest rates, inflationary pressures and broader macroeconomic uncertainty. Gross profit decreased 4.5% year over year to $82.6 million from $86.6 million. Gross margin remained relatively stable at 35.4% compared with 35.5% in fiscal 2025. According to QEPC, increased tariffs pressured margins, although the impact was partially mitigated by inventory purchases made before tariff implementation.

Operating expenses declined 3.4% to $64.5 million from $66.8 million. Lower variable freight costs and reduced administrative expenses helped offset continued investments in sales and marketing personnel and infrastructure. Operating income fell 8.3% to $18.2 million from $19.8 million. Interest income remained steady at approximately $0.9 million, while the effective tax rate improved to 22.5% from 24.1% in the prior year.

Q.E.P. Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Q.E.P. Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Q.E.P. Co. Quote

QEP’s Other Key Business Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $19.8 million, down 10.5% from $22.2 million in fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 8.5% of net sales from 9.1% a year earlier.

Cash provided by operating activities increased to $14.3 million from $12.7 million in fiscal 2025. Working capital rose to $75.5 million at fiscal year-end from $67.4 million a year earlier. QEP finished the year with a net cash position of $34.1 million compared with $28.4 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $34.1 million from $28.6 million.

QEPC’s Management Commentary

President and chief executive officer Len Gould said that QEPC delivered strong operating results despite a challenging environment and continued to gain share in the professional flooring market. Gould highlighted customer engagement efforts and growth of the company’s ROBERTS and QEP brands among professional installers.

Gould also emphasized shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases during the year. He stated that QEP’s results were in line with expectations and that innovation and customer service continue to resonate with customers despite consumer uncertainty and housing affordability pressures.

Factors Influencing QEP’s Results

Management cited weak home-improvement demand as the primary factor behind lower sales. Elevated interest rates, inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty weighed on spending trends. Tariff-related cost pressures also affected profitability, though QEPC benefited from inventory purchases made before tariff increases took effect. Lower freight and administrative expenses provided some relief, while ongoing investments in sales and marketing supported market-share gains in professional channels.

QEPC’s Guidance

QEP did not provide formal financial guidance for fiscal 2027.

QEP’s Other Developments

During fiscal 2026, QEP used cash generated from operations and proceeds from business divestitures to fund capital expenditures, repurchase shares and pay dividends. The company repurchased $4.7 million of treasury stock during the year and paid dividends totaling $2.6 million.

QEPC also completed the sale of its French subsidiary, PRCI, S.A.S., effective Feb. 28, 2025, recognizing a loss of approximately $1 million on the transaction. Earlier divestitures of the Harris Flooring Group and operations in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand remain reflected within discontinued operations. Following these transactions, QEP reports its business as a single operating segment.

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